Brian Walshe deemed competent to stand trial in murder of his wife

DEDHAM, Mass. — Brian Walshe, the Cohasset man accused of murdering and dismembering his wife, Ana Walshe, in January 2023, is competent to stand trial in her death, a judge ruled Friday morning.

#BREAKING: Brian Walshe found competent and ready to stand trial at Norfolk Superior Court. Judge Freniere says jury selection will start next week with an anticipated trial start date of 12/1. — Alyssa Azzara (@alyssaazzaraTV) November 14, 2025

Norfolk Superior Court Judge Diane Freniere determined that Walshe is mentally fit to stand trial during a competency hearing that was previously delayed after doctors requested more time for a mental health evaluation.

Freniere’s ruling paves the way for jury selection in the high-profile case to begin on Tuesday, Nov. 18. Freniere also scheduled the start of Walshe’s trial for Monday, Dec. 1.

Had Walshe been found not competent, his charges may have been suspended indefinitely or even dismissed if his competency could not have been restored.

0 of 49 Brian Walshe: Court docs reveal struggles with mental health, relationship between Ana & his mother Brian Walshe, Ana Walshe Brian Walshe, left, is facing murder and other charges following the disappearance of his wife, Ana Walshe, left, on Jan. 1, 2023. (Craig F. Walker/The Boston Globe via Getty Images/Cohasset Police Department) Brian Walshe Brian Walshe pretrial hearing Trial date set for Brian Walshe, Cohasset man accused of murdering and dismembering his wife Ana Brian Walshe returns to court Brian Walshe appears in court Brian Walshe appears in court Brian Walshe appears in court Brian Walshe appears in court Brian Walshe appears in court Brian Walshe appears in court Brian Walshe appears in court Brian Walshe appears in court Brian Walshe status hearing on his wife’s murder case set for March 1 Brian Walshe status hearing on his wife’s murder case set for March 1 DA: Brian Walshe indicted on murder charges of wife Ana Walshe DA: Brian Walshe indicted on murder charges of wife Ana Walshe 25 Investigates: Brian Walshe’s damaging digital footprint 25 Investigates: Brian Walshe’s damaging digital footprint Brian Walshe appears in Quincy District Court in Massachusetts Brian Walshe appears at Quincy District Court on a charge of murdering his wife (inset),Ana Walshe, in Quincy, Massachusetts, U.S. on January 18, 2023. (Photo illustration: Yahoo News; photos: Craig F. Walker/Pool via Reuters, Facebook) Ana and Brian Brian Walshe escorted into court for murder arraignment Brian Walshe escorted into court for murder arraignment Brian Walshe mugshots from 2018 (Lynn Police Department) Brian Walshe booking photo Photos: Missing Cohasset mother Ana Walshe, her husband Brian Walshe who is at center of investigation Brian Walshe appears in court for allegedly misleading police Photos: Missing Cohasset mother Ana Walshe, her husband Brian Walshe who is at center of investigation The dumpsters taken away from Brian Walshe's mothers apartment. Taken to Peabody for investigation Photos: Missing Cohasset mother Ana Walshe, her husband Brian Walshe who is at center of investigation Brian Walshe spotted at juice bar day after wife disappears Photos: Missing Cohasset mother Ana Walshe, her husband Brian Walshe who is at center of investigation Authorities search North Shore dumpster station for evidence in disappearance of Ana Walshe Ana and Brian Walshe wedding photo Brian Walshe kisses his new bride, Ana Walshe, on their wedding day. (Facebook photo) (Facebook photo) Photos: Missing Cohasset mother Ana Walshe, her husband Brian Walshe who is at center of investigation Ana Walshe Photos: Missing Cohasset mother Ana Walshe, her husband Brian Walshe who is at center of investigation Ana Walshe Photos: Missing Cohasset mother Ana Walshe, her husband Brian Walshe who is at center of investigation Ana Walshe and her husband Brian Walshe Photos: Missing Cohasset mother Ana Walshe, her husband Brian Walshe who is at center of investigation Police investigating the area near Ana Walshe's home Photos: Missing Cohasset mother Ana Walshe, her husband Brian Walshe who is at center of investigation Police investigating the area near Ana Walshe's home Photos: Missing Cohasset mother Ana Walshe, her husband Brian Walshe who is at center of investigation Police investigating Ana Walshe's home Photos: Missing Cohasset mother Ana Walshe, her husband Brian Walshe who is at center of investigation Police investigating outside of Ana Walshe's Cohasset home Photos: Missing Cohasset mother Ana Walshe, her husband Brian Walshe who is at center of investigation Ana Walshe and her husband Brian Walshe Photos: Missing Cohasset mother Ana Walshe, her husband Brian Walshe who is at center of investigation Police investigating Ana Walshe's home Photos: Missing Cohasset mother Ana Walshe, her husband Brian Walshe who is at center of investigation Ana Walshe and her husband Brian Walshe Photos: Missing Cohasset mother Ana Walshe, her husband Brian Walshe who is at center of investigation Ana Walshe Photos: Missing Cohasset mother Ana Walshe, her husband Brian Walshe who is at center of investigation Ana Walshe Photos: Missing Cohasset mother Ana Walshe, her husband Brian Walshe who is at center of investigation The pool that was drained outside the Walshe home Photos: Missing Cohasset mother Ana Walshe, her husband Brian Walshe who is at center of investigation Brian Walshe, the husband of Ana Walshe

Walshe was held at Bridgewater State Hospital during the evaluation process. He’ll be transferred back to prison as he awaits the start of his trial.

Last month, lawyers for Walshe asked Freniere to change the venue of his trial due to concerns over finding a “fair and impartial” jury. Freniere denied that motion on Friday, ordering the trial to go on as planned in Dedham.

This all comes after Walshe was stabbed inside the Norfolk County Sheriff’s Correctional Center in September.

Walshe is accused of killing and dismembering Ana with a hacksaw and disposing of her remains after using his son’s iPad to Google the best ways to get rid of a body.

Brian Walshe deemed competent to stand trial

In March 2023, a Norfolk County grand jury indicted Walshe on a charge of murder, misleading a police investigation/obstruction of justice, and improper conveyance of a human body in connection with his wife’s death. He has pleaded not guilty to those charges.

Ana, a mother of three young children and a real estate professional who worked in Washington, D.C., vanished on New Year’s Day 2023 and was reported missing a few days later, authorities said.

Prosecutors have alleged that Walshe killed his wife in their Cohasset home on New Year’s Day. The couple’s three young boys were reportedly home at the time.

0 of 9 Former Cohasset home of Brian Walshe Former Cohasset home of Brian Walshe Former Cohasset home of Brian Walshe Former Cohasset home of Brian Walshe Former Cohasset home of Brian Walshe Former Cohasset home of Brian Walshe Former Cohasset home of Brian Walshe Former Cohasset home of Brian Walshe

Days after Ana’s disappearance, a hacksaw and a blood-soaked rug believed to contain biological evidence were recovered from their home by investigators.

Police later searched trash bins, dumpsters, trash trucks, and trash facilities in the areas where Brian Walshe traveled following her disappearance.

Prosecutors have also previously said that a broken knife with blood on it was found in the basement of the Walshe family home.

Ana’s body has never been found.

Walshe is currently serving a three-year prison sentence for selling fake Andy Warhol paintings. He has been held without bail since his arrest.

A final pre-trial conference in Walshe’s case has been scheduled for Monday, Nov. 17.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group