Foxborough and Kraft Sports reach agreement on World Cup security funding, clearing way for matches

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. — A months‑long dispute over who would pay for security during the 2026 FIFA World Cup is finally resolved.

The Town of Foxborough and Kraft Sports announced late Wednesday that they have reached an “understanding,” clearing the way for an event license needed to host matches at Gillette Stadium this summer.

The agreement irons out the remaining details ahead of a public hearing scheduled for Tuesday, March 17, when the license is expected to be officially approved.

Under the deal, Foxborough will not be responsible for the $7.8 million in public safety costs associated with the seven World Cup matches. Instead, Boston Soccer 2026, the tournament’s host committee, will provide the security funding upfront.

Town officials had previously expected the money to come through a federal grant tied to former President Trump’s “Big Beautiful Bill.” Still, that funding never arrived, leaving Foxborough unwilling to absorb the substantial expense on its own.

The first World Cup match at Gillette Stadium is set for June 13.

