Celtics forward Jaylen Brown named to NBA Second Team for 2nd time in career

BOSTON — Celtics forward and five-time NBA All-Star Jaylen Brown was named to the 2025-26 All-NBA Second Team, the second time in Brown’s career.

✅ Career highs in points & assists per game

✅ Most FGM in the NBA

✅ January POTM & 3x POTW



JB shifted that energy like never before ⚡️ pic.twitter.com/bf1mRoVGi2 — Boston Celtics (@celtics) May 25, 2026

Brown led the league in field goals with 736 this season, becoming the first Celtic to ever achieve this distinction. He also ranked third in the NBA in points with 2,038.

The 29-year-old averaged career highs of 28.7 points, 6.9 rebounds, 5.1 assists, and 1.0 steals over 71 games, all as a starter.

Brown is one of two players this season and the third Celtic ever to average at least 28.0 points, 6.0 rebounds, and 5.0 assists. Additionally, Brown also became the eighth Celtic in franchise history to score 2,000 points in a season.

Boston fell to the Philadelphia 76ers in the first round of the playoffs on May 2nd.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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