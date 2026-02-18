Foxboro denies entertainment license months before World Cup

FOXBORO, Mass. — The World Cup is just a few months away--but the town of Foxboro is denying a key piece of the puzzle.

The town’s select board members voted not to grant FIFA, the Kraft Group, and the Boston 26 Committee the entertainment license needed to host the games.

The town claims it still can’t get any answers as to where the $7 million slated for security is going to come from.

Gillette is set to host seven World Cup games in June and July—but as of right now, the town selectboard is putting its foot down.

Board members said that until they know who the money is coming from and when, they will not issue an entertainment license to allow the games to happen here.

No one was able to answer those questions at last night’s meeting. Representatives from FIFA and the Boston 26 host committee were at the meeting. FIFA’s representative said his organization’s role is to work operationally with the stadium. He said FIFA is not in a position to comment on the financial requirements, claiming that’s an agreement between the stadium and the host city. A representative from the Kraft Group was not there, and the Boston 26 host committee representative said they are waiting on the federal government to hand out the money. Town selectboard members were frustrated at the lack of answers Tuesday night.

“I’ve got to be honest with you, it baffles my mind that you guys are sitting in front of me here right now and how we still have idea where this money is coming from,” said a town select board member, Mark Elfman.

“We’re not prepared to issue this license unless everything is in place, and I’ve seen people say oh there is no way they won’t, I’m going to tell you this board will not issue this license,” said Vice Chair of the Select Board Susan McGowan.

Gillette is hosting a friendly match between Brazil and France a little more than a month from now. That game is part of the Road to 2026 leading up to this summer’s World Cup.

The following games are set to be played at Gillette:

Haiti vs. Scotland: Saturday, June 13 | Group C | @ 9 p.m.

Iraq/Bolivia/Suriname v. Norway: Tuesday, June 16 | Group I | Match 18 -- @ 6 p.m.

Scotland v. Morocco: Friday, June 19 | Group C | -- @ 6 p.m.

England v. Ghana: Tuesday, June 23 | Group L | -- @ 4 p.m.

Norway v. France: Friday, June 26 | Group I | -- @ 3 p.m.

The teams playing in the remaining two Boston dates — June 29 and July 9 — will be determined during the 2026 tournament.

There is a deadline to issue the entertainment license for the Cup, which is March 17th. The town select board meets again on March 3rd.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

