Foxboro select board to revisit World Cup license tonight as $7M funding question looms

FOXBORO, Mass. — With just 100 days until the World Cup kickoff, critical questions remain about whether Foxboro will host its scheduled matches — and the town’s Select Board could make a pivotal decision tonight.

At issue is a $7 million entertainment license fee tied to security costs for the games. The town previously denied the license to FIFA and Boston 26, saying officials still don’t know who will cover the multimillion‑dollar bill.

According to tonight’s meeting agenda, board members may discuss the funding issue — and could even vote to terminate all World Cup planning by town departments if the money question remains unresolved.

“Who’s going to pay?!”

During last month’s meeting, frustration boiled over as residents and officials questioned the lack of financial clarity.

One speaker compared the scale of the event to “the equivalent of seven Super Bowls and 39 days of coverage,” underscoring the immense logistical and financial demands.

A representative for Boston 26 said they had been waiting on federal money, but no confirmation has been announced.

Residents want answers, too

People in Foxboro told Boston 25 News they’re eager for clarity, with one resident joking he “figured Bob Kraft would’ve chipped in,” while others noted the extensive preparations already underway at Gillette Stadium.

Parking to be limited

The MBTA Board of Directors also announced that World Cup matchdays will have just 5,000 general parking spots available near Gillette — about 15,000 fewer than a typical Patriots game.

Meeting details

The Select Board meets tonight at 7 p.m. in Foxboro, where residents, fans, and local officials hope to finally learn whether the World Cup will move forward as planned.

