Foxboro select board set to meet for first time since delaying FIFA’s entertainment license

Foxboro’s select board will convene Tuesday night for their first public meeting after denying FIFA and the host city of Boston an entertainment license for seven World Cup matches to begin this June at Gillette Stadium.

According to their agenda, the topic will be discussed at 8 pm Tuesday night by the town’s select board.

Their agenda reads, “Discussion of deadlines for financial assurance & review of possible termination of World Cup 2026 planning by all Town departments.”

The town denied an entertainment license after FIFA officials could not say where $7 million in security for the games would come from.

At last month’s meeting, a Boston 26 representative said the money for the town should be coming from federal funds.

Boston 25 reached out to FEMA last month and again Monday for if that money came down and how much it would be. We are still waiting on a response from federal officials.

In 103 days, fans and teams from across the globe will descend on Gillette Stadium for seven matches.

Cassidy Doyle works for the New England Patriots, and has seen the work behind the scenes for the major event.

“There’s a lot going on,” she said. “I know there’s a lot of work going on to make it as smooth as they possibly can while still prioritizing fan safety... The field’s being changed, security’s come in, tons of meetings, Just seeing the work that goes into getting everything ready has been pretty crazy.”

Others like Francis Corcoran of Wrentham are monitoring the issues in Foxboro closely. He and his family are seriously considering putting up their home for rent in June.

“I figured Bob Kraft would’ve chipped in on that and have the town pay him back or something like that,” he said to the unaccounted for $7 million.

The MBTA last week also confirmed that there would only be 5,000 general parking spots for the games due to increased security. For reference, there are roughly 20,000 general parking spots during Patriots gamedays.

Corcoran finished, “It’s not their first rodeo. So, I’m sure things will be fine.”

The select board meeting is set for Tuesday at 7 pm.

