Fourth Mass. State Police trooper charged in recruit’s training death pleads not guilty

WORCESTER — Wearing a navy blue jacket and tie, Casey LaMonte stood before a judge on Wednesday and pleaded not guilty to charges he is facing in connection with the 2024 training death of a recruit.

LaMonte is the fourth Massachusetts State Police trooper charged in connection with the death of Enrique Delgado-Garcia, who died following a boxing exercise at the State Police Academy two years ago. Sgt. Jennifer Penton and Troopers Edwin Rodriguez and David Montanez all pleaded not guilty.

During his arraignment in Worcester Superior Court on Wednesday, LaMonte, now suspended from his state police job, pleaded not guilty to the charges of involuntary manslaughter and causing serious bodily injury to a participant in a physical exercise training program.

Casey LaMonte (Boston 25)

He was released on personal recognizance with conditions that he have no contact with certain individuals. Those individuals were not publicly identified during the court proceeding.

Sources previously told 25 Investigates that Delgado-Garcia suffered multiple injuries during the exercise, including broken bones, missing teeth, and a spinal injury.

Prosecutors allege the four troopers failed to properly supervise the training session.

According to court documents, LaMonte graduated from the Massachusetts State Police Academy in 2020 and has worked for the department since that time.

“He has maintained an exemplary record since joining the State Police,” his attorney, Brian T. Kelly, who accompanied him to court on Wednesday, wrote in an Opposition and Motion to Strike Commonwealth’s Statement of the Case filed in Worcester Superior Court on Tuesday.

Enrique Delgado-Garcia Enrique Delgado-Garcia (Worcester DA)

LaMonte’s attorneys argue in the court document that LaMonte was not present for sparring exercises on Sept. 11, 2024, and he had nothing to do with matchmaking selections for Boxing Day, as prosecutors allege.

After Delgado-Garcia’s death, the Massachusetts State Police removed boxing as an exercise at the academy.

The troopers involved in the exercise were suspended without pay.

LaMonte is due back in court on June 16.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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