Former Trooper Michael Proctor returns to Dedham courthouse

DEDHAM, Mass. — Fired Massachusetts State Trooper Michael Proctor was prepared to potentially testify at the Norfolk County Superior Courthouse Tuesday, but a judge ordered prosecutors with the Norfolk District Attorney’s Office and lawyers for accused murderer Myles King to identify and chart outstanding evidence instead.

King’s lawyer, Rosemary Scapicchio, claims the DA’s office is withholding crucial documents, including search warrants and other paperwork, that could potentially damage the prosecution’s case. She wants to question Proctor about requests he received for documents prior to his termination.

“It’s frustrating for my client. It’s frustrating for the court. We want to get this in a form that is most helpful for the court,” Scapicchio told reporters about the pace of the information exchange.

Proctor was the lead investigator in the 2021 murder of Marquis Simmons in Milton. He was fired from the State Police for his conduct in the high-profile Karen Read murder case.

Michael Proctor

Proctor was at the Norfolk County Courthouse with one of his lawyers for the hearing, following a virtual meeting with the Massachusetts Civil Service Commission a day earlier in which he sought to get his job back.

Proctor’s lawyer, Daniel J. Moynihan, told reporters Proctor was at court only, “as a witness in a homicide case, that’s it.”

Norfolk County Assistant District Attorney Michael McGee pushed back against Scapicchio’s claims, stating, “The Commonwealth is unaware of which document, or which documents are prejudicial to the defendant and will prevent him from having a fair trial.”

The dispute also involves information from a federal investigation of the high-profile Karen Read case. This information is currently under a federal protective order, but Scapicchio is seeking access to it for King’s defense.

Judge Peter B. Krupp addressed the issue of the protective order, questioning whether it “trumps the constitutional obligation that the DA’s office has to review stuff” for the defense.

King is one of at least three defendants seeking information about Proctor from the federal materials, which are under a secrecy order.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group