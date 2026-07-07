Flooded roads a concern Tuesday as rainstorm sweeps across Massachusetts

Rain is moving through the area Tuesday morning, creating a wet commute for drivers on Massachusetts highways and roads.

As a Boston 25 crew traveled south on Interstate 95, showers and sprinkles were falling, with rain visible on windshields throughout the morning drive.

Roadways remained largely open with traffic moving smoothly during the early hours, though conditions could change as rain continues. Officials are keeping a close eye on areas where water could begin pooling on road surfaces, creating potential hazards for motorists.

The morning commute is expected to remain rainy, and there is concern that heavier bands of rain could lead to localized flooding or ponding on roadways. Drivers are urged to slow down, increase following distance, and use caution on wet roads.

Boston 25 will continue monitoring conditions throughout the morning for any developing trouble spots, including flooding, standing water, or weather-related traffic issues.

Real-time traffic updates from Catherine Parotta on Boston 25 Morning News will provide motorists with the latest information as conditions evolve.

A flood watch remains in effect in southeastern Massachusetts.

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