Fired Karen Read investigator Michael Proctor continues fight for job at 2nd hearing

BOSTON — Michael Proctor, the former Massachusetts State Police trooper who served as the lead investigator in the Karen Read murder case, will be back in front of the Civil Service Commission on Wednesday for a second hearing as he continues his fight to get his job back.

Proctor was dismissed from the state’s largest law enforcement agency in March for unsatisfactory performance, which included sending inappropriate text messages about Read and drinking on the job during an investigation.

Michael Proctor

But Proctor’s attorney has argued that there is no evidence to show that the integrity of the investigation into Read and John O’Keefe’s death was compromised by text messages.

During the first day of the hearing on Tuesday, only one witness took the stand on behalf of the state police, Detective Lt. Kevin Dwyer, who conducted the internal affairs investigation into Proctor’s conduct.

Dwyer confirmed that Proctor was fired after Read’s first trial ended with a hung jury, even though Proctor had made the state police aware of the texts months earlier.

Proctor called Read things like a “whack job” and other derogatory words in text messages he sent to friends and co-workers. He also talked about her medical issues, accent, and wrote, “No nudes so far,” while going through her phone.

Attorneys on both sides made opening statements Tuesday, with the lawyer for the state police using Proctor’s words against him.

“Michael Proctor himself has admitted, as evidently he must, that his conduct was unprofessional, inappropriate, juvenile, sexist, disgusting, and dehumanizing, and that he has admitted that he in fact committed the acts exactly as described in the charges brought against him,” state police lawyer Stephen Carley said.

Michael Proctor

Carley also detailed the misconduct, including a claim that Proctor, while on duty, “consumed one or two beers with an officer from Canton police.”

Proctor’s attorney, Daniel Moynihan, argued his client has been made a scapegoat of the state police caving into public pressure.

“Michael Proctor did not commit a crime. Michael Proctor did not violate any specific policy prohibiting personal conduct on a personal phone, because there is no specific policy,” Moynihan said. “Those are two very important facts to remember in this case.”

Proctor didn’t speak to the media as he left the hearing in Boston on Tuesday.

The commission’s ruling could determine whether Proctor is reinstated or whether the department’s disciplinary actions will stand.

In a sit-down interview this summer with our Gene Lavanchy, Massachusetts State Police Colonel Geoffrey Noble acknowledged Proctor’s right to appeal the disciplinary action taken against him, while making clear he believes the department acted appropriately.

“I can’t speculate on a potential decision point on what the Massachusetts State Police would do given that,” Noble said. “But what I can tell you is my actions have been loud and clear. I stand behind the decision that we made, and I believe that it was a righteous decision.”

Wednesday’s hearing is slated to begin at 9:30 a.m. Boston 25 News will stream it live here.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group