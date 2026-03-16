Fire on the tracks of the Red Line at Quincy Center causes delays

QUINCY, Mass. — A fire on the tracks of the Red Line caused delays at Quincy Center this morning.

According to the MBTA, at around 8:20 a.m., there was a report of a fire along a storage track which is not used for passenger service, stemming from a fuse box.

“We believe the cause to be water intrusion into that box,“ the MBTA stated.

Power was turned off to allow Quincy Fire, Power Department, Signal, and Emergency Track crews to respond.

There were no reports of injuries.

The MBTA provided shuttles for riders between Braintree and North Quincy during the incident, but they have since been phased out.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2026 Cox Media Group