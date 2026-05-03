Car crashes into water in Milton; two critically injured

MILTON, Mass. — A car crashed into the woods and landed in water off 93 North in Milton early Sunday, critically injuring two people, police said.

Massachusetts State Police responded around 3 a.m. near Exit 3 and reported serious injuries to the driver and life-threatening injuries to at least one passenger.

Officials closed the ramp for crash reconstruction before reopening it around 7:20 a.m. The crash remains under investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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