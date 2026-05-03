From project to community impact: Wilmington students connect with seniors through memory care bags

Two local high school students turned a class project into a lasting impact among seniors with cognitive decline. Through their volunteer work, they raised money to create memory care bags, develop meaningful connections—and spread awareness. — Two local high school students turned a class project into a lasting impact among seniors with cognitive decline. Through their volunteer work, they raised money to create memory care bags, develop meaningful connections—and spread awareness.

Abby Howie and Ella Dong are getting ready to graduate from Wilmington High School—but before they receive their diplomas, they have to finish up a special class project.

“I had to create a community service-like project where I just helped the community, and I got Ella to collaborate with me,” said Wilmington High School Senior Abby Howie.

Abby and Ella had already created a club three years ago volunteering at the Wilmington Senior Center—but after Abby’s grandfather was diagnosed with Alzheimer’s, they decided to use their class project as a way to learn more about the disease.

“Since I was just hearing about the disease really, and I didn’t really know much about it, I wanted to learn some more by actually helping the community,” said Abby. “And I thought this was a good opportunity to do it.”

Abby and Ella reached out to The Residence at Pearl Street in Reading to see if they could start volunteering.

“They went quite a step above that, and when I got the email, I was so impressed that I just had to be involved,” said Beverly Curry, the Engagement Director at The Residence at Pearl Street. “For students at such a young age to take a subject that adults have trouble with and just embrace it—it was really impressive.

Abby and Ella started visiting the residents monthly.

“They’re always very happy to see us, even if they don’t remember us,” said Ella Dong, a Wilming High School Senior. “But I think the unfortunate part is that a lot of times they do progress quite quickly, and they do forget a lot of the things that you might have told them before.”

To help create a better connection, Abby and Ella raised over $1,000 by reaching out to local organizations to create memory care bags filled with items like socks, snacks, and crossword puzzles.

“We’ve learned that it helps them to get really easy accomplishments,” said Ella. “When they get a sense of accomplishment, they have a sense of purpose.”

The small act of kindness made a big impact.

“I remember the second time coming in, she actually remembered who I was,” said Abby. “She didn’t remember my name, but she could tell that I was a familiar face, which I thought was really special.”

“It’s a scary diagnosis, because little by little, you lose pieces of yourself,” said Curry. “But what they’re doing is connecting with that strong part—you know, no matter what stage of dementia you’re in, that’s the piece that stays with you. And that’s why those residents remember them, because they love how they make them feel.”

Through this class project, Abby now understands how to handle her grandfather’s diagnosis.

“Keep treating him the same way we always have,” said Abby. “Don’t make him seem any different than he was before.”

Abby and Ella hope to continue to spread awareness and inspire others to reach out within their community.

“I think it’s just really important for everyone to do something in their community to help them grow, learn more about themselves, and learn more about their community,” said Ella.

Abby and Ella plan on continuing to raise money so they can do other activities with the residents like crafts and a spa day as they finish their senior year.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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