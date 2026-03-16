Fire department activity at MBTA station causing delays on subway line

QUINCY, Mass. — Fire department activity at an MBTA station on Monday morning is causing delays on a subway line.

In a post on X, the T warned of delays of about 20 minutes on the Red Line’s Braintree branch due to an emergency response at the Quincy Center station.

Red Line Braintree Branch: Delays of about 20 minutes due to fire department activity at Quincy Center. Riders can use the Commuter Rail between Braintree and South Station for alternate service. — MBTA (@MBTA) March 16, 2026

Riders were urged to use the commuter rail between Braintree and South Station for alternate service.

The MBTA later announced that shuttle buses would replace service between North Quincy and Braintree.

Red Line Update: Shuttle buses replace service between North Quincy and Braintree due to fire department activity at Quincy Center. https://t.co/IxOmTCpUnZ — MBTA (@MBTA) March 16, 2026

There were no additional details immediately available.

Boston 25 News has a crew headed to the scene and is working to learn more.

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