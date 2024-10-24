Fire that damaged, postponed services at Franklin church being investigated as arson

FRANKLIN, Mass. — The fire that damaged a church in Franklin Wednesday night is being investigated as an act of arson, officials said Thursday.

“Houses of worship play a vital role in every community, and our hearts go out to everyone who made St. Mary’s a part of their lives,” said Franklin Chief James McLaughlin. “We’re deeply relieved that no one was injured and that firefighters were able to contain the fire damage.”

Police officers and firefighters responded to St. Mary’s Catholic Church around 5:45 pm after a fire alarm activation.

Firefighters were able to quickly extinguish the fire and ventilate the heavy smoke throughout the building.

Based on witness interviews and evidence gathered, investigators determined the fire was intentionally set.

A $5,000 reward is being offered to anyone who can provide info about the fire.

“We’re asking anyone with information on this fire to share it with investigators,” said State Fire Marshal Jon Davine. “Call the Arson Watch Reward Program at 1-800-682-9229. Tipsters can remain anonymous if they wish.”

Due to the fire damage, all masses, funerals, baptisms and parish meetings have been canceled.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group