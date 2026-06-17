Head-on crash closes busy road near Cape Cod bridges

BOURNE, Mass. — A head-on vehicle wreck closed a busy road near Cape Cod’s Bourne and Sagamore bridges on Wednesday.

MassDOT and the Bourne Police Department warned drivers to avoid Sandwich Road during the morning commute, where the serious crash had happened.

Sandwich Road was closed between the Mid-Cape Connector to Route 6 and the Bourne Rotary for hours.

The road has since been reopened.

There was no immediate word on the severity of injuries to those involved in the crash.

An investigation is ongoing.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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