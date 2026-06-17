Community rallies around 12-year-old boy hit by car in Braintree

BRAINTREE, Mass. — The town of Braintree is gathering tonight to support the family of a 12-year-old who was hit by a car while riding his bike last week to a game.

According to the GoFundMe posted by Abundant Life Braintree, an East Braintree Little Leaguer named Jezneel was hit by a car while riding his bike.

He was airlifted to Boston Children’s Hospital where he remains in critical condition in the ICU with life-threatening injuries.

Jezneel remains in a coma at this time.

Over $82,791 has been raised so far for his medical expenses.

Abundant Life Church plans to hold a prayer night on Friday.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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