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Community rallies around 12-year-old boy hit by car in Braintree

By Bella Pelletiere, Boston 25 News Staff and Litsa Pappas, Boston 25 News
Community rallies around 12-year-old boy hit by car in Braintree Courtesy: GoFundMe
By Bella Pelletiere, Boston 25 News Staff and Litsa Pappas, Boston 25 News

BRAINTREE, Mass. — The town of Braintree is gathering tonight to support the family of a 12-year-old who was hit by a car while riding his bike last week to a game.

Child riding bike in critical condition after motor vehicle accident in Braintree

According to the GoFundMe posted by Abundant Life Braintree, an East Braintree Little Leaguer named Jezneel was hit by a car while riding his bike.

He was airlifted to Boston Children’s Hospital where he remains in critical condition in the ICU with life-threatening injuries.

Jezneel remains in a coma at this time.

Over $82,791 has been raised so far for his medical expenses.

Abundant Life Church plans to hold a prayer night on Friday.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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