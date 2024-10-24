Fire breaks out inside of a Franklin church, has been contained

FRANKLIN, Mass. — A fire broke out on the first floor of St. Mary’s church in Franklin on Wednesday.

Franklin Fire crews responded around 6 p.m. after calls came in of a structure fire on 1 Church Street.

Crews were able to knock out the fire and contain the damage to the first floor, but heavy smoke was still present throughout the building, leading crews to ventilate the church using fans.

The fire has since been put out and the situation is controlled

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

