The Kraft Group files complaint against Foxborough over stadium licensing fees

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. — As Gillette Stadium hosts World Cup matches this summer, Robert Kraft and the New England Patriots have sued the town of Foxborough over licensing fees, claiming “the town repeatedly misused its state-granted licensing authority to unlawfully extract funds.”

The suit was filed in Norfolk County Superior Court on Monday, June 15.

According to the complaint, Foxborough has state authorization to charge the plaintiffs a maximum fee of $100 each year to renew the stadium’s entertainment license.

The complaint alleges that the town of Foxborough has imposed an illegal tax on the plaintiffs.

This April, “Foxborough used what should have been a routine entertainment license renewal as a pretext to charge plaintiffs approximately $1 million in new administrative fees,” the complaint states.

The complaint argues that the fees exceed the town’s authority because they serve to generate revenue for Foxborough rather than require the plaintiffs to “protect employees, patrons, and members of the public inside or outside the premises from disruptive conduct, from criminal activity, or from health, safety, and fire hazards.”

Kraft Sports and co-plaintiffs New England Patriots LLC, Kraft Soccer LLC, and NPS LLC are seeking “a declaratory judgement stating the conditions in the license renewal are void to the extent they constitute a promise or obligation to pay financial consideration to Foxborough, other than for services rendered pursuant to freely negotiated contracts, in excess of the $100 statutory maximum charge to renew an entertainment license.”

They are also seeking “a judgement in the nature of reversing the town’s determination that it can condition Gillette Stadium’s entertainment license renewal on a promise or obligation to pay financial consideration to Foxborough, other than for services rendered pursuant to freely negotiated contracts, in excess of the $100 statutory maximum charge to renew an entertainment license.”

The Town of Foxborough responded to the complaint in a statement Monday, saying it was disappointed that Kraft and his companies had chosen to appeal the license.

“The town, through its licensing authority, has an obligation to ensure that the costs associated with private events are borne by the entities that conduct and benefit from those events, rather than by Foxborough taxpayers,” the statement said.

“As part of the 2026 Entertainment License issued by the Select Board, the town implemented provisions requiring Kraft Sports + Entertainment to reimburse the town for vital public safety and other municipal services necessary to support events held at Gillette Stadium.”

The town said the services are intended to protect public health and safety and ensure Foxborough is adequately prepared to manage large-scale events.

The statement continued:

“Representatives of the Town and Kraft Sports + Entertainment have routinely discussed the need to ensure that the public’s safety is protected. Security needs for stadium events are growing increasingly complex, and the conditions of the license issued by the Select Board were carefully crafted to ensure the health and safety of fans, concertgoers, employees, and area residents. Throughout discussions with Kraft Sports + Entertainment’s representatives, the Town’s position has remained consistent: Foxborough residents should not be asked to subsidize the municipal costs associated with privately operated events. This position is also reflected in the Town’s long-term lease of the stadium land, under which the Kraft Group, as lessee, has agreed to bear such costs. The Town has not yet had an opportunity to review the appeal, and it would therefore be inappropriate to comment on the specific claims being raised. The Town will respond through the appropriate legal process and will continue to advocate for an outcome that protects the interests of the Foxborough community.” — Town of Foxborough

The town of Foxborough approved official deal followed a months-long dispute over the necessary funding that the town would receive after confusion arose over who would fund the security bill.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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