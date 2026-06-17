Mass. releases final recommendations on modernizing high school graduation requirements 

BOSTON — Gov. Maura Healey on Wednesday released final recommendations for a new statewide high school graduation framework aimed at ensuring every Massachusetts student is “prepared for college, careers, and civic life.”

The plan is the result of more than 18 months of work by the state’s K-12 Statewide Graduation Council, which gathered input from students, families, educators, employers, and community partners, according to the Healey-Driscoll Administration.

State officials said the updated framework builds on the administration’s previously released “Vision of a Massachusetts Graduate” and initial graduation proposals, setting clearer expectations for academic achievement while expanding access to real-world learning opportunities.

“Every student deserves a great education that prepares them for success after high school, whether they choose college, a career, service, or another path,” Healey said. “We’ve spent the last 18 months listening to students, families, educators, and employers about what young people need to succeed. These recommendations raise the bar while expanding opportunity, helping ensure every student has access to the coursework, real-world experiences, and skills they need to build a successful future.”

At the heart of the proposal is an emphasis on MassCore, a recommended program of study aligned with public higher education admissions standards. The administration is encouraging all districts to fully implement MassCore requirements for incoming ninth graders beginning in fall 2027. Currently, about 74% of districts already meet or exceed those standards.

State officials described MassCore as a “research-backed program of study that meets public higher education admissions requirements and is a strong predictor of postsecondary success.” It includes required classes in English, mathematics, lab-based science, history, world language, and arts.

To support that effort, the state plans to make $500,000 in grants available to school districts this summer.

The framework also introduces expanded requirements beyond traditional coursework, including work-based learning, civic engagement, financial literacy, and artificial intelligence and digital literacy.

Lt. Gov. Kim Driscoll said the recommendations reflect widespread feedback calling for a balance between academics and practical skills.

“We heard from students, educators, employers, and families across Massachusetts, and the message was clear: young people need both strong academic preparation and real-world skills,” Driscoll said. “These recommendations reflect that feedback and will help ensure every student graduates ready for whatever path they choose next.”

Under the proposal, students would be required to participate in work-based learning experiences through a structured career and academic plan known as MyCAP. These experiences could include internships, apprenticeships, service learning projects, or other career-connected opportunities.

State leaders noted recent investments in career technical education, early college programs, and innovation career pathways as part of a broader push to expand access to hands-on learning.

The recommendations also emphasize civics education, with new efforts to strengthen civic knowledge and engagement starting as early as this summer through a statewide educator training initiative.

In addition, students would be expected to complete a financial literacy component focused on budgeting, credit, saving, and investing, as well as a required module on artificial intelligence and digital literacy to prepare for evolving technology in education and the workforce.

Education Secretary Steve Zrike described the proposal as a “nation-leading standard” designed to ensure a Massachusetts diploma signals readiness for post-secondary success.

Elementary and Secondary Education Commissioner Pedro Martinez called the recommendations a “once-in-a-generation opportunity” to better prepare students, particularly those who have historically had less access to resources.

This all comes after Massachusetts voters in 2024 passed Question 2, a law eliminating the requirement that students pass the Massachusetts Comprehensive Assessment System tests, known as the MCAS.

In a statement, the Massachusetts Teachers Association told Boston 25 News, “The overwhelming victory of Question 2 in 2024 to eliminate high-stakes testing ended 30 years of an unjust practice that harmed thousands of students and gave us a chance to reset our priorities for public education and corresponding graduation requirements.”

If adopted, the administration said the framework would create one of the most comprehensive statewide graduation requirements in the country.

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