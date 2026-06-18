FIFA Fan Festival in Boston closed on Thursday due to risk of severe weather

BOSTON — The FIFA Fan Festival at Boston City Hall Plaza will be closed on Thursday due to severe weather that’s expected to roll through the area this afternoon and evening.

“Due to the likelihood of high winds and concerns about public safety, the FIFA Fan Festival will be closed today, Thursday, June 18th. Sorry for the inconvenience,” a statement shared by organizers said.

Due to the likelihood of high winds and concerns about public safety the FIFA Fan Festival™ will be closed today, Thursday June 18th. Sorry for the inconvenience. If you missed out today please register for a later date. #WeAreBoston @cityofboston @visitma @meetbostonusa pic.twitter.com/acWsNFCkpE — FIFA World Cup™️ Boston 2026 (@FWC26Boston) June 18, 2026

Officials noted that the priority is to ensure the safety of fans, staff, volunteers, and emergency services personnel.

Boston 25 Chief Meteorologist Shiri Spear is forecasting the possibility of potent thunderstorms with damaging wind gusts, lightning, downpours, and a slight risk of tornadoes.

Fans have been flocking to City Hall Plaza since the start of the 2026 World Cup last week, cheering on and celebrating their favorite countries.

Friday’s Fan Fest schedule includes screenings of the following matches:

3:00 p.m. USA vs Australia

6:00 p.m. Scotland vs Morocco (at Boston Stadium in Foxborough)

9:00 p.m. Brazil vs Haiti

Fans can register for Fan Fest action here.

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