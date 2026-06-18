Tornado watch issued for Berkshire County until 3 p.m.

BOSTON — We’re on a SEVERE WEATHER ALERT from the Boston 25 Weather Team due to a tornado watch in our area.

This alert is in effect for Berkshire County until 3 p.m., according to the National Weather Service.

The watch also impacts multiple counties in Vermont.

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