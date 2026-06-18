Shooting reported at Mass. hotel after SUV crashes into building, sparking large police response

STURBRIDGE, Mass. — An investigation is underway after a shooting was reported early Thursday at a Massachusetts hotel, where an SUV crashed into the building, authorities said.

Sturbridge police officers and Massachusetts State Police troopers responded to the Sturbridge Plaza Hotel at 400 Haynes Street for a report of a shooting just before 1 a.m., according to Sturbridge Police Chief Earl Dessert.

Video shared with Boston 25 News showed a black SUV lodged against the side of the building near the pool area and a large law enforcement presence scouring the parking lot.

The scene remained roped off with yellow police tape nearly eight hours later.

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It wasn’t immediately clear if anyone was injured or what led up to the incident. Additional details are expected to be released later this morning.

At this time, there is no threat to the public, Dessert noted.

State police and the Worcester District Attorney’s Office are assisting Sturbridge police with the investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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