Soccer fans enjoying the FIFA Fan Fest and all that comes with it

BOSTON — Fans could barely contain their excitement heading into the FIFA Fan Fest on Boston’s City Hall Plaza on Tuesday.

“So good, I’m so excited to see all the booths and everything!” one fan told Boston 25 news.

Many, taking advantage of all there is to see and do once inside the fan fest.

“It’s the first World Cup in America since I was born and I love France so, just watching it not at home is incredible for me!” another young fan, George Ata, said.

“I just wanted to be in the crowd. I wanted to meet the Scottish people,” Caroline Sawyer added.

“I love being in the fun, there are so many people from around the world coming together,” another fan said.

On top of keeping cool and enjoying a good snack, there is an entire section dedicated to virtual reality experiences that put you in the game.

These soccer fans, getting active and scoring their own goals.

By the stage, a group of would-be strangers enjoyed a game of their own. Keeping a soccer ball off the ground any way they could even if it meant bouncing it back up into the air with their heads.

This as many others began surrounding the stage to sing and dance along with the live performances.

“The atmosphere in Boston is second to none. I know everyone is enjoying it that I’ve met,” a fan from Scotland said.

“It lets everybody see America and what a great country we are too,” another fan added.

Fans enjoying it so much, many say they’ll try to come back before it is over.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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