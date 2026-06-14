FIFA Fan fest takes over Boston City Hall Plaza

BOSTON — The FIFA Fan fest is underway in Boston and fans from all over the world are coming together to watch the matches.

“I love it! I love this place! Fantastic!”

Fans agreeing, if they can’t make it to a match, the fan fest is the place to be especially because it is in the heart of Boston.

“Buzzin’ absolutely buzzin’ to be here. Really optimistic, you can probably tell my voice is almost broken,” One fan from Scotland told Boston 25 News.

Fans were losing their voices well before their matches began because the excitement was overwhelming.

“We met last night!” A group of fans, laughing at how close they’ve gotten already.

0 of 53 Haiti v Scotland: Group C - FIFA World Cup 2026 FOXBOROUGH, MASSACHUSETTS - JUNE 13: John McGinn (2nd L) #7 of Scotland celebrates with teammates after scoring his team's first goal during the FIFA World Cup 2026 Group C match between Haiti and Scotland at Boston Stadium on June 13, 2026 in Foxborough, Massachusetts. (Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images) (Justin Setterfield/Getty Images) Haiti v Scotland: Group C - FIFA World Cup 2026 FOXBOROUGH, MASSACHUSETTS - JUNE 13: John McGinn #7 of Scotland celebrates with fans after the team's 1-0 victory in the FIFA World Cup 2026 Group C match between Haiti and Scotland at Boston Stadium on June 13, 2026 in Foxborough, Massachusetts. (Photo by Buda Mendes/Getty Images) (Buda Mendes/Getty Images) Haiti v Scotland: Group C - FIFA World Cup 2026 FOXBOROUGH, MASSACHUSETTS - JUNE 13: Angus Gunn #1 and Andy Robertson #3 of Scotland celebrate the team's 1-0 victory in the FIFA World Cup 2026 Group C match between Haiti and Scotland at Boston Stadium on June 13, 2026 in Foxborough, Massachusetts. (Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images) (Justin Setterfield/Getty Images) Haiti v Scotland: Group C - FIFA World Cup 2026 FOXBOROUGH, MASSACHUSETTS - JUNE 13: John McGinn #7 of Scotland scores his team's first goal during the FIFA World Cup 2026 Group C match between Haiti and Scotland at Boston Stadium on June 13, 2026 in Foxborough, Massachusetts. (Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images) (Justin Setterfield/Getty Images) Haiti v Scotland: Group C - FIFA World Cup 2026 FOXBOROUGH, MASSACHUSETTS - JUNE 13: Scott McTominay #4 of Scotland goes past Danley Jean Jacques #17 of Haiti during the FIFA World Cup 2026 Group C match between Haiti and Scotland at Boston Stadium on June 13, 2026 in Foxborough, Massachusetts. (Photo by Buda Mendes/Getty Images) (Buda Mendes/Getty Images) Haiti v Scotland: Group C - FIFA World Cup 2026 FOXBOROUGH, MASSACHUSETTS - JUNE 13: Findlay Curtis #25 of Scotland celebrates the team's 1-0 victory in the FIFA World Cup 2026 Group C match between Haiti and Scotland at Boston Stadium on June 13, 2026 in Foxborough, Massachusetts. (Photo by Buda Mendes/Getty Images) (Buda Mendes/Getty Images) Haiti v Scotland: Group C - FIFA World Cup 2026 FOXBOROUGH, MASSACHUSETTS - JUNE 13: Markhus Lacroix #13 (L) and Danley Jean Jacques #17 of Haiti applaud fans after the team's 0-1 defeat in the FIFA World Cup 2026 Group C match between Haiti and Scotland at Boston Stadium on June 13, 2026 in Foxborough, Massachusetts. (Photo by Buda Mendes/Getty Images) (Buda Mendes/Getty Images) Haiti v Scotland: Group C - FIFA World Cup 2026 FOXBOROUGH, MASSACHUSETTS - JUNE 13: Jack Hendry #13 of Scotland applauds fans after the team's 1-0 victory in the FIFA World Cup 2026 Group C match between Haiti and Scotland at Boston Stadium on June 13, 2026 in Foxborough, Massachusetts. (Photo by Buda Mendes/Getty Images) (Buda Mendes/Getty Images) Haiti v Scotland: Group C - FIFA World Cup 2026 FOXBOROUGH, MASSACHUSETTS - JUNE 13: Che Adams #10 of Scotland and Ricardo Ade #4 of Haiti compete for the ball during the FIFA World Cup 2026 Group C match between Haiti and Scotland at Boston Stadium on June 13, 2026 in Foxborough, Massachusetts. (Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images) (Justin Setterfield/Getty Images) Haiti v Scotland: Group C - FIFA World Cup 2026 FOXBOROUGH, MASSACHUSETTS - JUNE 13: John McGinn #7 of Scotland celebrates scoring his team's first goal with teammates Lewis Ferguson #19 and Aaron Hickey #2 during the FIFA World Cup 2026 Group C match between Haiti and Scotland at Boston Stadium on June 13, 2026 in Foxborough, Massachusetts. (Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images) (Justin Setterfield/Getty Images) Haiti v Scotland: Group C - FIFA World Cup 2026 FOXBOROUGH, MASSACHUSETTS - JUNE 13: Players of Haiti applaud fans after the team's 0-1 defeat in the FIFA World Cup 2026 Group C match between Haiti and Scotland at Boston Stadium on June 13, 2026 in Foxborough, Massachusetts. (Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images) (Justin Setterfield/Getty Images) Haiti v Scotland: Group C - FIFA World Cup 2026 FOXBOROUGH, MASSACHUSETTS - JUNE 13: Louicius Deedson #11 of Haiti controls the ball against John McGinn #7 of Scotland during the FIFA World Cup 2026 Group C match between Haiti and Scotland at Boston Stadium on June 13, 2026 in Foxborough, Massachusetts. (Photo by Buda Mendes/Getty Images) (Buda Mendes/Getty Images) Haiti v Scotland: Group C - FIFA World Cup 2026 FOXBOROUGH, MASSACHUSETTS - JUNE 13: Fans of Scotland celebrates the team's 1-0 victory in the FIFA World Cup 2026 Group C match between Haiti and Scotland at Boston Stadium on June 13, 2026 in Foxborough, Massachusetts. (Photo by Buda Mendes/Getty Images) (Buda Mendes/Getty Images) Haiti v Scotland: Group C - FIFA World Cup 2026 FOXBOROUGH, MASSACHUSETTS - JUNE 13: Fans of Scotland celebrates the team's 1-0 victory in the FIFA World Cup 2026 Group C match between Haiti and Scotland at Boston Stadium on June 13, 2026 in Foxborough, Massachusetts. (Photo by Buda Mendes/Getty Images) (Buda Mendes/Getty Images) Haiti v Scotland: Group C - FIFA World Cup 2026 FOXBOROUGH, MASSACHUSETTS - JUNE 13: (L-R) Angus Gunn #1, Andy Robertson #3 and Nathan Patterson #22 of Scotland celebrate the team's 1-0 victory in the FIFA World Cup 2026 Group C match between Haiti and Scotland at Boston Stadium on June 13, 2026 in Foxborough, Massachusetts. (Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images) (Justin Setterfield/Getty Images) Haiti v Scotland: Group C - FIFA World Cup 2026 FOXBOROUGH, MASSACHUSETTS - JUNE 13: A young Scotland fan shows support during the FIFA World Cup 2026 Group C match between Haiti and Scotland at Boston Stadium on June 13, 2026 in Foxborough, Massachusetts. (Photo by Buda Mendes/Getty Images) (Buda Mendes/Getty Images) Haiti v Scotland: Group C - FIFA World Cup 2026 FOXBOROUGH, MASSACHUSETTS - JUNE 13: Ruben Providence #15 of Haiti takes a corner kick during the FIFA World Cup 2026 Group C match between Haiti and Scotland at Boston Stadium on June 13, 2026 in Foxborough, Massachusetts. (Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images) (Justin Setterfield/Getty Images) Haiti v Scotland: Group C - FIFA World Cup 2026 FOXBOROUGH, MASSACHUSETTS - JUNE 13: The big screen displays the number of attendance of full house 64,146 spectators during the FIFA World Cup 2026 Group C match between Haiti and Scotland at Boston Stadium on June 13, 2026 in Foxborough, Massachusetts. (Photo by Buda Mendes/Getty Images) (Buda Mendes/Getty Images) Haiti v Scotland: Group C - FIFA World Cup 2026 FOXBOROUGH, MASSACHUSETTS - JUNE 13: Players and match officials line up before the FIFA World Cup 2026 Group C match between Haiti and Scotland at Boston Stadium on June 13, 2026 in Foxborough, Massachusetts. (Photo by Mattia Ozbot/Getty Images) (Mattia Ozbot/Getty Images) Haiti v Scotland: Group C - FIFA World Cup 2026 FOXBOROUGH, MASSACHUSETTS - JUNE 13: Ben Gannon-Doak #17 of Scotland controls the ball against Martin Experience #8 of Haiti during the FIFA World Cup 2026 Group C match between Haiti and Scotland at Boston Stadium on June 13, 2026 in Foxborough, Massachusetts. (Photo by Mattia Ozbot/Getty Images) (Mattia Ozbot/Getty Images) Haiti v Scotland: Group C - FIFA World Cup 2026 FOXBOROUGH, MASSACHUSETTS - JUNE 13: Scott McTominay #4 of Scotland heads the ball to the goal during the FIFA World Cup 2026 Group C match between Haiti and Scotland at Boston Stadium on June 13, 2026 in Foxborough, Massachusetts. (Photo by Mattia Ozbot/Getty Images) (Mattia Ozbot/Getty Images) Haiti v Scotland: Group C - FIFA World Cup 2026 FOXBOROUGH, MASSACHUSETTS - JUNE 13: Scott McTominay #4 of Scotland heads the ball to the goal during the FIFA World Cup 2026 Group C match between Haiti and Scotland at Boston Stadium on June 13, 2026 in Foxborough, Massachusetts. (Photo by Mattia Ozbot/Getty Images) (Mattia Ozbot/Getty Images) Haiti v Scotland: Group C - FIFA World Cup 2026 FOXBOROUGH, MASSACHUSETTS - JUNE 13: Players of Haiti pose for a team photograph before the FIFA World Cup 2026 Group C match between Haiti and Scotland at Boston Stadium on June 13, 2026 in Foxborough, Massachusetts. (Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images) (Justin Setterfield/Getty Images) Haiti v Scotland: Group C - FIFA World Cup 2026 FOXBOROUGH, MASSACHUSETTS - JUNE 13: Players of Scotland pose for a team photograph before the FIFA World Cup 2026 Group C match between Haiti and Scotland at Boston Stadium on June 13, 2026 in Foxborough, Massachusetts. (Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images) (Justin Setterfield/Getty Images) Haiti v Scotland: Group C - FIFA World Cup 2026 FOXBOROUGH, MASSACHUSETTS - JUNE 13: General view during the FIFA World Cup 2026 Group C match between Haiti and Scotland at Boston Stadium on June 13, 2026 in Foxborough, Massachusetts. (Photo by Mattia Ozbot/Getty Images) (Mattia Ozbot/Getty Images) Haiti v Scotland: Group C - FIFA World Cup 2026 FOXBOROUGH, MASSACHUSETTS - JUNE 13: Scotland fans cheer in the stands before the FIFA World Cup 2026 Group C match between Haiti and Scotland at Boston Stadium on June 13, 2026 in Foxborough, Massachusetts. (Photo by Mattia Ozbot/Getty Images) (Mattia Ozbot/Getty Images) Haiti v Scotland: Group C - FIFA World Cup 2026 FOXBOROUGH, MASSACHUSETTS - JUNE 13: Players and match officials line up before the FIFA World Cup 2026 Group C match between Haiti and Scotland at Boston Stadium on June 13, 2026 in Foxborough, Massachusetts. (Photo by Buda Mendes/Getty Images) (Buda Mendes/Getty Images) Scotland-Haiti Scotland-Haiti Scotland-Haiti FOXBOROUGH, MASSACHUSETTS - JUNE 13: Scotland fans arrive before the FIFA World Cup 2026 Group C match between Haiti and Scotland at Boston Stadium on June 13, 2026 in Foxborough, Massachusetts. (Photo by Mattia Ozbot/Getty Images) (Mattia Ozbot/Getty Images) Scotland-Haiti FOXBOROUGH, MASSACHUSETTS - JUNE 13: Fans arrive before the FIFA World Cup 2026 Group C match between Haiti and Scotland at Boston Stadium on June 13, 2026 in Foxborough, Massachusetts. (Photo by Mattia Ozbot/Getty Images) (Mattia Ozbot/Getty Images) Scotland-Haiti FOXBOROUGH, MASSACHUSETTS - JUNE 13: Haiti fans arrives before the FIFA World Cup 2026 Group C match between Haiti and Scotland at Boston Stadium on June 13, 2026 in Foxborough, Massachusetts. (Photo by Mattia Ozbot/Getty Images) (Mattia Ozbot/Getty Images) Scotland-Haiti FOXBOROUGH, MASSACHUSETTS - JUNE 13: Scotland fans arrive before the FIFA World Cup 2026 Group C match between Haiti and Scotland at Boston Stadium on June 13, 2026 in Foxborough, Massachusetts. (Photo by Mattia Ozbot/Getty Images) (Mattia Ozbot/Getty Images) Scotland-Haiti FOXBOROUGH, MASSACHUSETTS - JUNE 13: Haiti fans arrive before the FIFA World Cup 2026 Group C match between Haiti and Scotland at Boston Stadium on June 13, 2026 in Foxborough, Massachusetts. (Photo by Mattia Ozbot/Getty Images) (Mattia Ozbot/Getty Images) Scotland-Haiti FOXBOROUGH, MASSACHUSETTS - JUNE 13: Scotland fans arrive before the FIFA World Cup 2026 Group C match between Haiti and Scotland at Boston Stadium on June 13, 2026 in Foxborough, Massachusetts. (Photo by Mattia Ozbot/Getty Images) (Mattia Ozbot/Getty Images) Scotland-Haiti FOXBOROUGH, MASSACHUSETTS - JUNE 13: Fans arrive before the FIFA World Cup 2026 Group C match between Haiti and Scotland at Boston Stadium on June 13, 2026 in Foxborough, Massachusetts. (Photo by Mattia Ozbot/Getty Images) (Mattia Ozbot/Getty Images) Scotland-Haiti FOXBOROUGH, MASSACHUSETTS - JUNE 13: Scotland fans arrive before the FIFA World Cup 2026 Group C match between Haiti and Scotland at Boston Stadium on June 13, 2026 in Foxborough, Massachusetts. (Photo by Mattia Ozbot/Getty Images) (Mattia Ozbot/Getty Images) Scotland-Haiti FOXBOROUGH, MASSACHUSETTS - JUNE 13: General view outside Boston Stadium as fans arrive before the FIFA World Cup 2026 Group C match between Haiti and Scotland on June 13, 2026 in Foxborough, Massachusetts. (Photo by Mattia Ozbot/Getty Images) (Mattia Ozbot/Getty Images) Scotland-Haiti FOXBOROUGH, MASSACHUSETTS - JUNE 13: Scotland fans arrive before the FIFA World Cup 2026 Group C match between Haiti and Scotland at Boston Stadium on June 13, 2026 in Foxborough, Massachusetts. (Photo by Mattia Ozbot/Getty Images) (Mattia Ozbot/Getty Images) Scotland-Haiti FOXBOROUGH, MASSACHUSETTS - JUNE 13: Haiti fans arrives before the FIFA World Cup 2026 Group C match between Haiti and Scotland at Boston Stadium on June 13, 2026 in Foxborough, Massachusetts. (Photo by Mattia Ozbot/Getty Images) (Mattia Ozbot/Getty Images) Scotland-Haiti FOXBOROUGH, MASSACHUSETTS - JUNE 13: Scotland fans arrive before the FIFA World Cup 2026 Group C match between Haiti and Scotland at Boston Stadium on June 13, 2026 in Foxborough, Massachusetts. (Photo by Mattia Ozbot/Getty Images) (Mattia Ozbot/Getty Images) Scotland-Haiti FOXBOROUGH, MASSACHUSETTS - JUNE 13: Fans arrive before the FIFA World Cup 2026 Group C match between Haiti and Scotland at Boston Stadium on June 13, 2026 in Foxborough, Massachusetts. (Photo by Mattia Ozbot/Getty Images) (Mattia Ozbot/Getty Images) Scotland-Haiti FOXBOROUGH, MASSACHUSETTS - JUNE 13: Fans arrive before the FIFA World Cup 2026 Group C match between Haiti and Scotland at Boston Stadium on June 13, 2026 in Foxborough, Massachusetts. (Photo by Mattia Ozbot/Getty Images) (Mattia Ozbot/Getty Images) Scotland-Haiti FOXBOROUGH, MASSACHUSETTS - JUNE 13: Scotland fans arrive before the FIFA World Cup 2026 Group C match between Haiti and Scotland at Boston Stadium on June 13, 2026 in Foxborough, Massachusetts. (Photo by Mattia Ozbot/Getty Images) (Mattia Ozbot/Getty Images) Scotland-Haiti FOXBOROUGH, MASSACHUSETTS - JUNE 13: Haiti fans arrives before the FIFA World Cup 2026 Group C match between Haiti and Scotland at Boston Stadium on June 13, 2026 in Foxborough, Massachusetts. (Photo by Mattia Ozbot/Getty Images) (Mattia Ozbot/Getty Images)

“It’s really, really, good. We’ve spoken to so many people from so many different countries. Mexicans, Americans, Brazilians... it’s brilliant!”

So many of the fans realizing in real time what makes the entire World Cup experience so special.

“I feel like if we were watching it at home, you’re just with your friends, your people. So, it’s just like an opportunity to just meet a lot of people that you wouldn’t otherwise. I just met a bunch of Scottish people, and I don’t think I’ve ever met a Scottish person before,” another fan explained.

The crowd knowing that no matter who wins, these are key memories in the making.

“Go Scotland! They’ve not won in 28 years. They are going to win!”

From keeping it cool in the much-needed mist fan, to playing soccer themselves, fans loved their surroundings.

“Amazing, once in a lifetime atmosphere. It’s brilliant!”

“This will last us a life time. We will never forget it!”

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