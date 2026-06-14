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FIFA Fan fest takes over Boston City Hall Plaza

By Lisa Gresci, Boston 25 News
By Lisa Gresci, Boston 25 News

BOSTON — The FIFA Fan fest is underway in Boston and fans from all over the world are coming together to watch the matches.

“I love it! I love this place! Fantastic!”

Fans agreeing, if they can’t make it to a match, the fan fest is the place to be especially because it is in the heart of Boston.

“Buzzin’ absolutely buzzin’ to be here. Really optimistic, you can probably tell my voice is almost broken,” One fan from Scotland told Boston 25 News.

Fans were losing their voices well before their matches began because the excitement was overwhelming.

“We met last night!” A group of fans, laughing at how close they’ve gotten already.

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“It’s really, really, good. We’ve spoken to so many people from so many different countries. Mexicans, Americans, Brazilians... it’s brilliant!”

So many of the fans realizing in real time what makes the entire World Cup experience so special.

“I feel like if we were watching it at home, you’re just with your friends, your people. So, it’s just like an opportunity to just meet a lot of people that you wouldn’t otherwise. I just met a bunch of Scottish people, and I don’t think I’ve ever met a Scottish person before,” another fan explained.

The crowd knowing that no matter who wins, these are key memories in the making.

“Go Scotland! They’ve not won in 28 years. They are going to win!”

From keeping it cool in the much-needed mist fan, to playing soccer themselves, fans loved their surroundings.

“Amazing, once in a lifetime atmosphere. It’s brilliant!”

“This will last us a life time. We will never forget it!”

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