Federal Government calls for improved safety for public transit riders

BOSTON — U.S. Transportation Secretary Sean P. Duffy has called for immediate action from transit authorities in Chicago and Boston to improve safety for riders and workers, following recent violent incidents.

The Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority (MBTA) and the Chicago Transit Authority (CTA) have been urged to enhance safety measures after incidents of violence on their systems. Secretary Duffy emphasized the need for accountability and warned that federal support could be at risk if improvements are not made.

MBTA General Manager Phillip Eng reaffirmed the agency’s commitment to safety, issuing the following statement to Boston 25:

We value and appreciate our long-standing partnerships with the USDOT and FTA, and we have a common goal to ensure that riders are safe and feel safe while using public transportation. Earlier this week, I spoke with FTA Administrator Marc Molinaro in Boston about our shared commitment in ensuring the security of every passenger, and we are in agreement about providing the safest commute possible for all riders and employees. As the MBTA and its Transit Police Department continue to work together with our federal, state, and local law enforcement partners, I want to assure the public that safety is at the heart of everything we do at the T. Investments in modernization, technology, accessibility, infrastructure, and more are showing real, tangible results as ridership returns to the system. We’re building back trust with the riding public because the T is a safe, dependable system riders can rely on. We look forward to providing the requested information and we’ll continue to demonstrate the significant progress that we’ve made working with the FTA. — Phillip Eng

Recent incidents include an attack on a CTA employee and an elderly woman being injured on an MBTA bus. These events have raised concerns about safety on two of the largest public transportation systems in the country.

Secretary Duffy has requested that both the CTA and MBTA submit reports detailing their actions to deter crime and improve safety. The reports are expected to outline security measures and funding sources related to safety initiatives.

The USDOT’s directive underscores the federal government’s commitment to ensuring safe and secure transit systems across major U.S. cities. The MBTA and CTA are now tasked with demonstrating their progress in addressing these critical safety concerns.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

