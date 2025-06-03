Family seeking answers after 21-year-old found dead in Milton woods: ‘This is someone’s daughter’

MILTON, Mass. — Dozens of friends and family members gathered along Central Ave in Milton Monday to honor Adriana Suazo at the spot where her body was found Sunday.

Police say they found the body of the 21-year-old in a wooded area next to a house in Milton.

They say someone walking by spotted her just before noon Sunday.

“I don’t know what happened, all I know is it’s suspicious that she ended up in the woods,” said one of Adriana’s sisters, who didn’t want to be identified.

Adriana’s family wants answers as to how she died and why she ended up in Milton.

Her sisters say she lived in Boston and would never come here.

“We know the areas she was in, she was in Boston, she was in Dorchester, she was in Roxbury, she was in Jamaica Plain, we know where she would go and she would not come around here we know that for a fact,” said Adriana’s foster sister.

“She never come this area she doesn’t have family here nothing so I know somebody bring her here, and I want justice,” said Janelyn Diaz, Adriana’s aunt.

The Norfolk County DA says there were no obvious signs of trauma to Adriana’s body, and at this point police haven’t ruled her death suspicious.

But Adriana’s family believes someone else was involved.

“My theory, someone dropped her off here, I don’t know what they were doing, I don’t want to accuse anybody, but the person that dropped her off needs to come forward,” said Adriana’s sister.

“Whoever do this to my niece, they have to pay for what they do,” said Diaz.

Now this family is hoping someone will come forward with more information.

“Don’t just be silent because this is someone’s life, this is someone’s daughter, someone’s sister,” said Adriana’s sister.

State Police say if you have any information on where Adriana was over the last week, they would like to hear from you.

The Medical Examiner is also still investigating her cause of death.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

