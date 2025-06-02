Death investigation underway after body of young woman found in woods in Milton, DA says

MILTON, Mass. — A death investigation is underway after the body of a young woman was found in the woods near a home in Milton over the weekend, authorities announced Monday.

The body was found in the area of 143 Central Avenue around 11:45 a.m. on Sunday, according to Norfolk District Attorney Michael W. Morrissey.

Morrissey’s office identified the victim as 21-year-old Adriana Suazo, noting that a passerby was the first to discover her body.

Authorities said there were “no obvious signs of trauma” to Suazo’s body.

State police detectives assigned to Morrissey’s office, the Milton Police Department, and the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner are investigating Suazo’s death.

Anyone who was with Suazo in the “last week or so” is urged to call the Massachusetts State Police Tip Line at the Norfolk District Attorney’s Office at 781-830-4990.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

