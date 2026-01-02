Family of New Bedford hit-and-run victim urge driver to surrender

NEW BEDFORD, MASS. — Antonio Cola Olmos can’t believe his of wife of sixteen years, the mother of his three children, Nicolasa Ventura Colaj, is gone.

“I’m not really, I’m not happy. I know she with my Lord,” Olmos said.

At about 1 a.m. on January 1, Nicolasa was struck and killed by a hit-and-run driver, moments after the family attended a New Years Eve midnight service at their church on Acushnet Avene.

Antonio told Boston 25 in Spanish that it all happened in an instant

“We didn’t see the car at first. It suddenly appeared, coming at high speed. I made signs to the driver to slow and stop,” he said.

“But as if it was on purpose, the car crossed the line in the middle of the road, and took my wife,” he continued.

New Bedford Police announced on Friday that they seized the suspect’s vehicle on Thursday, but as of Friday afternoon there was still no arrest.

Antonio and Nicolasa are originally from Guatemala.

They met as teenagers and eventually came to the states with their children.

Another family member who speaks English but didn’t want to be identified, said everyone is still in shock.

“We didn’t expect this to happen, especially in the New Year,” he said.

“Everyone is celebrating, and this happened with our family. It’s a shame.”

In a statement, the Bristol County DA said Nicolasa was struck by an SUV, and that the impact threw Nicolasa into the air.

Antonio hopes the person eventually surrenders.

“The driver should be afraid of divine justice,” Antonio said. “No one escapes from that.”

