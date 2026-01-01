Mass. woman struck, killed by SUV after attending New Year’s Eve church service, DA says

NEW BEDFORD, Mass. — A Massachusetts woman was struck and killed by a hit-and-run driver moments after attending a New Year’s Eve church service with her family, authorities announced Thursday.

Officers responding to a report of a crash involving a pedestrian in the area of 1805 Acushnet Avenue in New Bedford just after midnight found a woman who had been struck by an SUV while attempting to cross the street, according to the Bristol District Attorney’s Office.

The victim, identified as 33-year-old Nicolassa Ventura Colaj, of New Bedford, was taken to a local hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

Colaj was “thrown a distance” in the crash, and the SUV involved fled the scene, the DA’s office noted.

State police detectives assigned to the DA’s office are assisting the New Bedford Police Department with an investigation.

No additional details were immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2026 Cox Media Group