Family of deadly Nashua Country Club shooting victim creates scholarship to honor legacy in trades

NASHUA, Mass. — As the one-year anniversary of the deadly shooting at Sky Meadow Country Club approaches, the family of Robert DeCesare is finding a way to turn tragedy into opportunity for others.

DeCesare was killed during the September 20, 2025 shooting at Nashua’s Sky Meadow Country Club when a former employee opened fire inside a restaurant. Several people were injured in the shooting, which devastated DeCesare’s family and the community.

“It still doesn’t feel real,” said his son, Steven DeCesare. “It feels like it’s gone by quick, but a lot has happened. It’s been a very difficult year for my family.”

Despite the pain, the DeCesare family says they have worked to keep moving forward in the way Rob would have wanted.

“I think as he would have wanted, we’re still trying to better ourselves as people,” Steven said.

Over the past year, the family has celebrated major milestones. Rob’s wife, Charlene, earned her Doctor of Business degree. His daughter got married. And Steven, now 21, stepped into a role he never expected, taking over his father’s growing company, Pro Trade Staffing.

The business connects tradespeople with contractors and construction crews looking to fill jobs.

“It’s a very new industry to me,” Steven said. “My dad had a lot of experience that I don’t have. The first year was spent mostly listening and learning from people that really knew the ins and outs of the industry. I’ve grown a lot since then.”

Now, the family is working to ensure Rob’s passion for the skilled trades continues to impact future generations.

With help from the New Hampshire Charitable Foundation, they have created the Robert DeCesare Scholarship for the Trades, a fund designed to help aspiring tradespeople pursue careers in construction and mechanical skilled trades, including HVAC.

“We wanted to do something that really fit him and honored him in a way that fit the way he lived his life,” Steven said.

According to his son, Rob was known for his wide-ranging knowledge and hands-on work ethic.

“He knew everything about everything. Electrical, carpentry, masonry, networking, really everything,” Steven said.

The scholarship will help cover education and training costs for New Hampshire residents pursuing careers in the trades, helping recipients build lasting careers, support families, and potentially start businesses of their own.

“To be able to help someone that’s on the same path, to also go build that career, to build a family, start a business, create something out of it, I think that’s a very beautiful thing,” Steven said. “For trades especially, that was his life.”

Steven says carrying on his father’s legacy through both the family business and the scholarship is a responsibility he embraces.

“We have a very cool opportunity to honor his legacy and honor the way he lived his life through Pro Trade and through the scholarship fund,” he said. “We’re doing what we can.”

Applications for the Robert DeCesare Scholarship for the Trades will open September 20 through the New Hampshire Charitable Foundation’s website.

Meanwhile, the criminal case against the man accused of carrying out the shooting continues. This week, attorneys for Hunter Nadeau, who is charged with murder, filed notice that he may pursue an insanity defense. If the case goes to trial, jury selection is currently scheduled for June.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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