Stoneham high school student finds worm-like insect in school lunch

A Stoneham High School student was shocked to find a worm-like insect in their school lunch this week. Video of the bug eventually ended up on social media, leading to Stoneham’s superintendent issuing a statement to families.

The video shows the insect squirming around on a plate near lettuce and other food.

In a statement to families, Superintendent Dr. Kristin DeFrancisco said it appears to be an isolated incident, saying she wanted to “address an incident that you may or may not have heard about via social media about a small worm-like insect that was recently reported in a student’s lunch at Stoneham High School.”

DeFrancisco said the district passed its Stoneham Board of Health inspection on Tuesday of this week. As soon as they learned of the situation, they immediately contacted the board to review the situation, stating, “we have been cleared by the Board of Health for a second time this week, and there were no additional concerns identified.”

She also stated they will continue to work closely with their food service provider and custodial staff to ensure food safety, sanitation, and inspection practices are followed.

“The health and safety of our students remains our highest priority. We will also be looking to understand how this video was shared on social media sites so that we can help students understand the protocols for making us aware of a situation. We applaud the impacted student and the family for the way they handled their prompt communication to us.”

Boston 25 also reached out to the Stoneham Board of Health for more information on its investigation into the matter, but has yet to receive a response.

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