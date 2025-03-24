‘Deeply alarmed’: Families of 3 Revere women found dead in Belize call for answers

The families of three young women from Revere found dead in Belize are still searching for answers.

Kaoutar Naqqad, 23, Wafae El-Arar, 26, and Imane Mallah, 26, were found dead inside the Royal Kahal Beach Resort in San Pedro in February.

Local authorities suggested they suffered drug overdoses but their families say they believe the deaths were suspicious and they are concerned that the toxicology results have not been released.

“We continue to believe the deaths of Wafae, Imane and Kaoutar are suspicious,” a statement from the families said. “We are hopeful the authorities will fulfill their responsibility to complete their reviews in a timely but thorough manner to ensure we know the full truth about what caused this tragedy.”

They also said they are worried about reports of high carbon monoxide levels at the hotel where the women were found.

“We are concerned that toxicology results, which Belizean authorities initially indicated would be available within two weeks, have not yet been released to the families,” the families aid. “As the lead investigative authority, Belizean officials have a critical responsibility to thoroughly and transparently determine what caused this tragedy.”

“We are deeply alarmed by news reports which suggest that carbon monoxide levels in the hotel could have been at dangerously high levels and that the resort has now suddenly closed without public explanation. We believe the families of all guests – past and future – deserve a clear explanation for this action,” the statement continued. “We respectfully urge the resort’s management and Belizean authorities to share any information they have immediately, so that no other family has to endure the unimaginable pain we must now bear. Our loved ones deserve transparency and all who visit Belize, especially the resort, deserve to know they are safe.”

The Royal Kahal Beach Report shutdown earlier this month, citing an issue for the closure.

Investigators have told Boston 25 the circumstances of their deaths are still unclear.

“Our families are incredibly grateful to the outpouring of support we have received from family, friends, leaders and loved ones since their passing. We appreciate the privacy that has been extended to our families as we grieve and are also grateful to the media who have helped ensure that Wafae, Imane, Kaoutar and the impact of their loss are a central part of your news coverage,” the families shared. “Our families ask for continued prayers, patience, and privacy as we navigate this unimaginable loss. May their beautiful souls rest in eternal peace. We will forever love and miss you, Kaoutar, Imane and Wafae.”

The Massachusetts Medical Examiner is conducting autopsies.

Revere Mayor Patrick Keefe warned against a rush to judgment as he pushed for more transparency in the investigation.

The women were young professionals in the medical field and part of a tight-knit community, officials said.

The Department of State issued a Level 2 travel advisory for Belize in December 2024 due to an increased risk for crime.

GoFundMe pages have been set up on behalf of each of the three families linked to the tragedy.

