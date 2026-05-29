Records reveal how much the second Karen Read murder trial cost Massachusetts State Police

DEDHAM, Mass. — The high-profile Karen Read murder trial ran the Massachusetts State Police hundreds of thousands of dollars in costs.

A public records request showed that the final security bill for Massachusetts taxpayers for the second trial came to $295,050.55.

The first trial came to $258,278, including $208,113 in overtime costs.

Read, 46, was previously charged with second-degree murder after prosecutors alleged she backed over her boyfriend, Boston police officer John O’Keefe, with her SUV and left him for dead during a snowstorm in Canton in January 2022.

She was acquitted in June 2025 after a mistrial was declared in her first trial the year prior.

Read currently faces a wrongful death civil lawsuit filed by John O’Keefe’s family.

Read has also filed a sweeping civil lawsuit that accuses multiple Massachusetts State Police troopers and several Canton residents of conspiring to frame her.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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