BOSTON — A reminder of the country’s history on display in front of the convention center in Boston with the Middlesex County Volunteers Fifes & Drums performing Tuesday.

Inside the convention center, Governor Maura Healey joined organizers and partners of the Massachusetts 250 celebrations slated for the summer.

This summer will mark the 250th anniversary of the American Revolution.

“We are Massachusetts, where it all began!” she said to the crowd.

Organizers are setting the stage for a summer that will be packed with events to commemorate some of America’s most significant moments that took place in Massachusetts.

“... Sammuel Adams and the patriots dumped tea in the harbor, Old North Church put up the signal and Paul Revere left on his midnight ride...” the Governor said while listing all of the historical events.

The governor then called the Fireworks Spectacular, the centerpiece of the milestone anniversary as it is also been dubbed the signature event for MA250.

“Now this July fourth, I believe it’s going to be more powerful and more inspired than ever before,” she said.

Keith Lockhart and the Boston Pops Orchestra will be sharing the Hatch Shell on the Charles River Esplanade with a Grammy-winning star from each American genre.

Country mega star Lainey Wilson, Hip Hop’s Chance the Rapper and jazz icon, Trombone Shorty are all joining the pops on stage on July 4th.

“I’m very excited you know I think we try to realize this is a concert for everyone. Having country and urban music hip hop on the same program says a lot about who Americans are,” Keith Lockhard, the Conductor of the Boston Pops, said.

With decades of experience on this stage, Lockhart is no stranger to the fireworks spectacular yet he says this year feels different and more significant.

“We all know that the Boston July 4th celebration is the countries birthday party and we’ve been saying that for years but to have all of the mass 250 community coming together in support of the event culminating in our concert with the list of other things going on sail Boston all of those things it feels like the most excitement around the event since probably the bicentennial 50 years ago,” he explained.

Lockhart is also excited to announce this is the first year the pops will be able to perform live as the fireworks are going off above the Charles. He said it has always been something he’s wanted to do.

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