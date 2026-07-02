⚠️ Extreme heat warning: Temperatures in Mass. could feel like 115 degrees today

BOSTON — We’re on a WEATHER ALERT from the Boston 25 Weather Team due to an extreme heat warning across nearly all of Massachusetts.

This warning is in effect for the following Massachusetts counties until 8 p.m. on Saturday, July 4:

Western Franklin

Eastern Franklin

Northern Worcester

Central Middlesex

Western Essex

Eastern Essex

Hampshire

Western Hampden

Eastern Hampshire

Southern Worcester

Western Norfolk

Southeast Middlesex

Suffolk

Eastern Norfolk

Northern Bristol

Western Plymouth

Eastern Plymouth

Southern Bristol

Northern Plymouth

Northwest Middlesex

Extreme Heat Warnings in effect through Saturday PM to account for dangerous heat & humidity - it will feel closer to 115° at times! pic.twitter.com/i7T0sCM6Xc — Vicki Graf (@VickiGrafWX) July 1, 2026

Boston 25 Meteorologist Vicki Graf urged Bay Staters to brace for “feels-like” temperatures possibly surging as high as 100 to 115 degrees.

In its extreme heat warning, the National Weather Service wrote, “Dangerously hot conditions with heat index values of 100 to115 degrees expected today and Friday! Heat indices of 95-100+degrees are expected on Saturday.”

The NWS also warned that this is a prolonged and dangerous heat wave with little relief at night.

“This is a multi-day extreme heat event with near-record high temperatures and little overnight relief. This level of heat can be deadly for those without adequate cooling and hydration. Impacts to transportation infrastructure and electrical and water systems are also possible.”

[Extreme Heat Warning Through Saturday] Extreme heat and humidity develops this afternoon and continues through Saturday. The worst of the heat peaks Thu and Fri when afternoon heat indices reach between 100 and 115 degrees! This will be a prolonged and dangerous heatwave! pic.twitter.com/uqEek02xlG — NWS Boston (@NWSBoston) July 1, 2026

The only parts of Massachusetts that are not covered by the extreme heat warning are Northern Berkshire County, Cape Cod, and the Islands, where a heat advisory is in effect through 8 p.m. Saturday.

Heat index values of 95 to 105 degrees are expected in those areas.

Come Sunday, temperatures in Massachusetts are expected to dip back down into the high 80s, with low 80s to start next week.

Residents are reminded that heat-related illnesses increase significantly during extreme heat and high humidity events.

Officials recommend drinking plenty of fluids, staying in an air-conditioned room, staying out of the sun, and checking up on relatives and neighbors.

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