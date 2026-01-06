Every student wounded in Brown University shooting is out of the hospital

Every student wounded in last month’s deadly shooting at Brown University is out of the hospital and back at home, officials said Monday.

All nine patients treated at Rhode Island Hospital after the shooting at Brown University, which also killed two other students, were discharged.

Eight students were released before the New Year but one patient who was severely wounded but was in stable condition remained in the hospital into 2026.

“We extend our best wishes to them and to all members of the Providence community affected by this tragic event as they continue their recovery,” a Brown University Health spokesperson said.

Days after the shooting, a professor at MIT was gunned down in his Brookline residence. It was later revealed that the Brown University shooter and the professor had a shared history.

The gunman was later found dead from an apparent suicide in a New Hampshire storage facility.

Ella Cook, a 19-year-old sophomore from Mountain Brook, Alabama, and Mukhammad Aziz Umurzokov, an 18-year-old freshman from Uzbekistan, were killed when a man walked inside the engineering building and opened fire.

