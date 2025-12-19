Medical examiner reveals cause, manner of death for suspect in deadly Brown, MIT attacks

CONCORD, N.H. — New details emerge following the autopsy of Brown University and MIT gunman, 47-year-old Claudio Manuel Neves Valente, New Hampshire Attorney General John M. Formella announced.

According to the New Hampshire Chief Medical Examiner’s office, Valente died from a gunshot wound to the head, which was ruled a suicide.

Additionally, the Medical Examiner’s office also believes that Valente has been dead since Tuesday, December 16.

Valente was found dead in Salem, New Hampshire, at a storage facility on Thursday night, following a multi-state manhunt.

Valente is accused of attacking Brown University last Saturday, killing two students and injuring nine others in a mass shooting, before fatally shooting MIT nuclear physics professor Nuno Loureiro at his Brookline home Monday night.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

