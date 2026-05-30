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Storm causes widespread damage across Massachusetts

By Boston25News.com Staff
Acton tree down Courtesy: Acton Police. Elm Street is currently closed due to a tree down across the roadway involving power lines in Acton.
By Boston25News.com Staff

Damage has been reported across Massachusetts as a storm moves through the area.

Officials are advising residents to stay home, as downed power lines and fallen trees are blocking roadways and making travel hazardous.

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As of 10:30 a.m., National Grid was reporting around 13,000 without power in the state.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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