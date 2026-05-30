Storm causes widespread damage across Massachusetts

Damage has been reported across Massachusetts as a storm moves through the area.

Officials are advising residents to stay home, as downed power lines and fallen trees are blocking roadways and making travel hazardous.

0 of 10 Acton tree down Elm Street is currently closed due to a tree down across the roadway involving power lines in Acton. Rutland tree down Courtesy: Rutland PD. Charnock Hill Rd is closed in the area of #240 for a tree down. Please avoid the area. Lawrence tree down Courtesy: Lawrence Department of Public Works Waltham tree down Courtesy: Zachary Bourque Please avoid the area between Amherst Avenue and Indian Road due to a downed tree. Police and Fire are currently on scene and awaiting DPW for removal and cleanup operations. Westminster tree down Courtesy: Westminster Police. Bean Porridge Hill Road is closed in the area of 260 Bean Porridge Hill Road due to a tree down across the roadway. Motorists should avoid the area and seek alternate routes. Traffic is being detoured onto Potato Hill Road. Newburyport tree down Courtesy: City of Newburyport. Please avoid travel if possible and use caution if you must be on the roads. Expect downed tree limbs, downed wires, coastal flooding, and possible power outages. Wellesley tree down Wellesley Ave is being detoured near Babson College due to a tree and wires down. Pinewood Road is also currently blocked due to a downed tree Westford tree down Courtesy: Westford Police. Cold Spring Road is currently closed between Forge Village Road and Pine Ridge Road due to a downed tree. National Grid has been notified and will be responding to the scene. Westford Public Works has set up road closure and detour signs in the area. Maynard tree down Courtesy: Maynard Fire Department

As of 10:30 a.m., National Grid was reporting around 13,000 without power in the state.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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