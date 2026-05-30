Storm causes widespread damage across Massachusetts

Damage has been reported across Massachusetts as a storm moves through the area.
Officials are advising residents to stay home, as downed power lines and fallen trees are blocking roadways and making travel hazardous.
As of 10:30 a.m., National Grid was reporting around 13,000 without power in the state.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.
Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.
Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW
©2026 Cox Media Group