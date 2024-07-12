‘Every parents worst nightmare’: Sutton community reeling from loss of 4-year-old with autism

SUTTON, Mass. — A second child with autism has wandered away from their home and drowned in less than a month.

The Worcester County District Attorney said 4-year-old Eva with autism, wandered away from her parents coming in Sutton just before 4 p.m. Thursday. After an extensive search, Friday morning they announced the child was found dead in a neighbor’s swimming pool.

“There are no words that we can offer to help ease the heartache our residents are feeling now. We are so incredibly sorry,” said the Sutton Police Department.

Some parents with their kids at a nearby pond say it’s unfathomable.

“It’s every parent’s worst nightmare, my heart goes out to them and I hope that the community can come together and support that family,” said Ashlee Valois of Boston.

On June 24, a 6-year-old boy with autism from Westford, left his house late a night by climbing through a window. He was later found dead in a lake.

Rob Polsinelli is the Vice President of the Autism Society of Massachusetts, a new organization working to help families with children who may wander.

“Most importantly it’s the communication skills teaching the individuals or the children how to ask for what they want rather than just trying to seek it out on their own,” said Polsinelli.

He suggests families use some tools in case their child wanders away

Cheap alarms that can be stuck on windows and doors

Medical ID bracelets for children who aren’t able to communicate

GPS bracelets or anklets that can alert police to where a child is located.

Polsinelli also suggests families communicate with the people around them.

“Talk with neighbors, especially those who have pools, give them a heads up to let them know there is potential your child would wander,” he said.

