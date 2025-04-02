Thousands expected to gather in Boston this weekend for rally against Trump, Musk

BOSTON — Thousands of people are expected to flock to Boston this weekend to rally against the policies of President Donald Trump and his billionaire adviser Elon Musk.

The “Hands Off!” rally and march starting at the Parkman Banstand at Boston Common on Saturday is part of a planned day of protests nationwide, according to event organizers.

“Participants will call on Trump and Elon Musk to take their hands off the programs that the middle class and working families rely on,” organizers said in a news release. “With Trump and congressional Republicans doubling down on their agenda to gut essential services, everyday Americans are sending a clear message: Take your hands off our healthcare, our Social Security, our civil rights, our freedom, and our education.”

Organizers said the April 5 events will underscore the real-life consequences of these policies and show how communities are fighting back.

“We the People of Massachusetts will march in Boston. Because we will always be a sanctuary against tyranny,” organizers stated. “Because we will protect our neighbors, no matter where they were born or their race or gender or sexuality. Because we will never bow to tyrant kings or fascism.”

Those who are interested in attending the rally are encouraged to be in place at 11 a.m. A march to City Hall Plaza will ensue, where an array of speakers will address the crowd.

The Dropkick Murphys have also been invited to the event.

Marchers are encouraged to bring signs, recruit friends to attend, and share photos and videos on social media.

