‘There are no words’: Missing Sutton girl with autism found dead in neighbor’s pool, police say

SUTTON, Mass. — A missing 4-year-old Sutton girl with autism was found dead in a neighbor’s pool after a frantic search on Thursday afternoon.

Sutton police received a 911 call reporting a 4-year-old girl had gone missing from her home around 3:50 p.m.

Officers released a picture of little Eva, saying she lived in the area of Peachtree Drive, a block away from Green Road, where an exhaustive search unfolded. They asked the public to call 911 if they spotted her.

A short time later, the girl was found unresponsive in a neighbor’s pool, according to police.

“Oh my God, my heart my stomach, I couldn’t think I couldn’t breathe. I had a panic… All I could think is if this were my kid,” neighborhood resident Randa Tawadros as the search unfolded.

Emergency crews rushed the girl to UMass Memorial Medical Center in Worcester, where she was pronounced dead.

The Sutton Police Department on Friday morning released a heartfelt statement on the tragedy.

“The past 12 hours have been incredibly difficult for one of our families in town and our team of first responders,” Sutton police said. “There are no words that we can offer to help ease the heartache of our residents our feelings no. We are so incredibly sorry.”

No additional details are available and an investigation is ongoing.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

