‘This was a challenge’: Horse rescued after falling through floor of Ipswich stable

IPSWICH, Mass. — Emergency crews rescued a 1,200 pound animal from an Ipswich barn after it fell through the floor on Monday morning.

Fire officials say they received a call just before 9:30 a.m. to a farm on Linebrook Road for a report of a 9-year-old horse named Valencourt whose entire hind quarter had fallen through a hole in the floor of its stall and was now dangling above the stable’s lower level.

Due to the size and position of the mare, crews sedated Valencourt for the duration of the rescue.

Ipswich horse rescue (Ipswich Fire Department)

With the assistance of Essex County Fire Chief Associations Northeast Technical Rescue Team, crews used a small crane to lift the horse while rescuers cut through and secured the floor.

After hours of rescue operations, the horse was safely extricated from the floor at approximately 1:30 p.m., according to authorities.

“While this was a challenge given the size of the horse, it was an overall team effort and great save by all,” said Chief Paul Parisi. “I would like to thank our mutual aid partners for their assistance and response in safely extricating this horse. Our agencies went above and beyond in their efforts to safely remove Valencourt from the floor.”

Valencourt was evaluated on scene by SRH Veterinary Animal Hospital and ASPCA. The mare is up and walking around.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group