Retired school teacher meets nurses who saved his life at Rolling Stones concert

MARBLEHEAD, Mass. — A retired Lexington school teacher had the opportunity to thank two nurses he credits with saving his life at a Rolling Stones concert.

Tony Palladino, who resides in Marblehead, suffered cardiac arrest at Gillette Stadium while waiting for the legendary rock band to take the stage on May 30th.

His wife recalled one fellow concert-goer rushing to his aid and performing CPR in the moments that followed.

The 78-year-old turned to Boston 25 News for help finding her.

Turns out, there were two women who helped save his life and both came forward to Boston 25 News after the initial report aired.

They are long-time Massachusetts nurses who were at the concert together as a group of eight friends.

“We heard a ruckus behind us and someone screaming that there was a medical emergency,” said Linda Zaloudek, a labor and delivery nurse at Mt. Auburn Hospital. “I said that would be me!”

Zaloudek, who has been a nurse for 39 years, helped get Palladino on the ground and began performing CPR.

Her friend Marion Stanton, who has been a nurse for 42 years, soon joined in and took over compressions.

“It felt like for a long time to me that we were going on,” said Stanton, a dialysis nurse at Fresenius Kidney Care Lowell. “It took the wind out of our sails for a while.”

A Millis Police officer, who was working a detail at Gillette, stepped in several minutes later and took over compressions from there.

She was followed by other first responders who used defibrillator paddles.

Officer Angela Vongsavath with Millis Police, Firefighter Keith Hamilton with Foxborough Fire & Rescue, Firefighter Brian Grenier with Foxborough Fire & Rescue, Firefighter Andrew Almeida with Sharon Fire and Firefighter Steve Powers with Sharon Fire were later recognized for their actions.

Palladino told Boston 25 News that he’s forever grateful for the team effort.

He said he is also truly thankful to give credit to the two life-saving strangers who were anonymous until now.

“We thank you Boston 25 for your help because otherwise this would’ve never happened,” said Palladino.

Palladino is now back to feeling like himself after receiving double bypass surgery and credits the nurses’ technique for his prognosis.

Boston 25 News introduced Zaloudek and Stanton to Palladino near his home in Marblehead on Tuesday night.

The three had an instant connection, along with Palladino’s wife Cindy, and they talked about the lifelong bond they now share.

“To be a nurse is really hard work and to see the fruits of your labor, if you will, is just amazing,” said Zaloudek.

Zaloudek and Stanton said they didn’t know Palladino’s identity or how he was doing until seeing the report on Boston 25 News.

They almost didn’t go to the concert after losing their tickets in a hack and didn’t get those tickets back until the night before.

“It was just meant to be that we were there to help Tony,” added Stanton. “To see him now is just amazing.”

