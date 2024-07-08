Rolling Stones concert attendee hopes to find ‘life-saving stranger’ from Gillette show

FOXBORO, Mass — A North Shore man is hoping to find a stranger who he says saved his life at the Rolling Stones concert at Gillette Stadium.

Tony Palladino and his wife were waiting for the legendary rock band to take the stage on May 30th when he suffered cardiac arrest.

He lost consciousness in his third-row seat while the song ‘Start Me Up’ was playing during introductory music.

That’s when he says a fellow concert-goer rushed over from the first row and began performing CPR.

“This woman immediately sprang into action,” said Palladino. “She scaled the second row. It’s miraculous. My wife said it happened in split seconds.”

The 78-year-old told Boston 25 News that Foxboro first responders arrived on scene quickly and took it over from there.

“Seamlessly they came over and applied the paddles, bringing me back to life,” he said.

Palladino underwent double bypass surgery at Mass General Hospital six days later.

“One artery was 99 percent closed, and the other was 70 percent,” he explained. “The doctor said because she acted so expeditiously that my heart is in really good shape.”

The Marblehead resident believes his story serves as a reminder that CPR training can save lives.

He’s hoping to find out the identity of the woman who saved his life so he can tell her how thankful he is.

“I am in her debt, and I can’t thank her enough for what she did,” he added. “I think I’d give her a very big hug and thank her.”

