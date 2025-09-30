‘Eradicate evildoers’: 2nd Merrimack Valley spa shut down amid crackdown on human sex trafficking

METHUEN, Mass. — A second massage parlor in a Merrimack Valley city has been shut down as part of an intensifying crackdown on alleged human sex trafficking operations in the area, authorities announced Monday.

Eastern Bodywork Therapy on Hampshire Street in Methuen was closed after a city health inspector responded to a complaint and discovered it was operating without a license. Officials say the inspector found evidence of unlawful habitation and materials consistent with criminal activity in plain view.

The shutdown came on the same day Methuen Mayor DJ Beauregard announced the formation of a new human trafficking task force aimed at rooting out illegal operations and supporting victims, saying at a news conference, “I’m declaring war on human trafficking.”

“We need to eradicate these terrible crimes and the individuals, the evil doers who are actually carrying these out, getting them the hell out of our city,” Beauregard said. “These folks are not invisible. We’re gonna find them. We’re gonna come after them. And this is just the opening salvo of this fight.”

Earlier this week, the manager of another Methuen business, Beauty Garden Spa, appeared in court on charges of human trafficking and prostitution. Police have also issued an arrest warrant for the co-manager of that establishment.

The mayor believes more businesses may be involved and is urging residents to report any suspicious activity.

More details about the task force and victim support initiatives are expected later this week.

