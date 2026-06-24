Teen rushed to the hospital after found unresponsive in Beverly pool

BEVERLY, Mass. — A teenager was rushed to the hospital after he was found unresponsive in a pool at a Beverly residence, first responders report.

The incident occurred around 4:25 p.m. Wednesday afternoon, after both Beverly police and fire were dispatched to a residence on Parramatta Road to reports of a boy found unresponsive in a pool.

Once there, crews found the 13-year-old boy, who was pulled from the pool by bystanders who had begun chest compressions on him. First responders then took over to perform life-saving measures.

An ambulance took him to Beverly Hospital, where he was stabilized and medflighted to a Boston hospital.

An investigation remains ongoing.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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