Encore workers continue strike for better pay, benefits

EVERETT, Mass. — About 1,300 Encore Boston Harbor workers were back on the picket lines Saturday.

The workers first went on strike last month, calling for better pay, benefits and workplace protections.

Encore told Boston 25 that it has put an offer on the table and is waiting for the union representing the workers to respond.

“This is a casino owned by people out of Las Vegas. They’re making millions. All these workers want are fair wages and health care for their families here in Boston,” said Senator Ed Markey.

Earlier this week, it was reported that Encore has seen a drop in revenue during the first month of the strike.

The Massachusetts Gaming Commission says gaming revenue fell 22% last month.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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