Labor Day Strike: Encore Boston Harbor employees fight for better contract as negotiations stall

EVERETT, Mass. — On a day meant to recognize the contributions of American workers, employees from Encore Boston Harbor hit the picket line for the fourth day on Monday.

James Atkins is the lead gardener at Encore, and one of more than 1300 workers now on strike, citing the growing cost of living and rising health insurance costs as some of their major concerns.

“We’re already spending out of our own pockets increasingly, and the company doesn’t seem to think they need to take any share of that,” Atkins said.

Atkins is represented by Teamsters Local 25, one of two unions fighting for a new contract.

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They’re asking for better wages, stronger benefits, and more protections on the job.

The unions are seeking wage increases of $10 an hour over three years for non-tipped employees and $5 an hour over three years for tipped workers.

The two unions involved voted in mid-August to authorize a strike following months of negotiations. Union officials say Encore’s offers amount to less than half of what workers are seeking.

While workers are on strike, the casino is still open. Patrons are coming and going, with Everett Police directing traffic in and out of the property.

The union points to the $847M Encore brought in last year, saying workers who help make that possible deserve a bigger share.

Lajla Lamadzema was a part of the opening crew back in 2019, something she said she’s proud of since she helped build the 5-star resort.

“At the end of the day, all these people you see in line, we are the ones that make a 5-star hotel and whoever is inside now, they cannot maintain that, I’ll tell you that much,” Lamadzema said.

Encore says it is still committed to negotiations and says average pay and benefits for union employees exceed $95,000 a year.

In a statement, they write, “The unions have chosen to initiate a strike despite our continued efforts to reach an agreement through negotiations. We are committed to finding common ground that is fair, financially sustainable and protects jobs for the long term. Encore Boston Harbor remains open and operational, and we stand ready to service our guests while we continue negotiations.”

For now, Atkins and his coworkers say they’ll keep picketing until they get a deal they can live with.

Though they’re not alone in their fight as various officials join the picket line, including Boston Mayor Michelle Wu.

The strike began Friday morning after their previous contract expired.

Both sides remain far apart, but both say they are ready to continue negotiations.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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