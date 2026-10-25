Watch: Officers pull driver from fiery wreck in Holbrook

HOLBROOK, Mass. — A 37-year-old man who was allegedly driving under the influence was rescued from a burning vehicle by Holbrook police officers early Sunday morning.

Around 3:20 a.m., Sgt. Martin Faherty and Officers Jonathan O’Brien and Matthew Richards responded to Pine Street for a report of a crash involving a Jeep that had caught fire.

According to the Holbrook Police Department, O’Brien arrived first and found a utility pole snapped in half, low-hanging wires and flames spreading across the front of the Jeep.

Bystanders alerted O’Brien that the driver was still trapped inside. The driver had partially escaped, but his right foot remained pinned beneath the damaged dashboard as the vehicle burned.

Working together, the three officers freed the driver within approximately one minute of arriving and pulled him to safety. One officer suffered minor burns to his fingers during the rescue.

“These officers did an incredible job under dangerous conditions,” Chief David Del Papa said. “The outcome would have been much different had they not arrived so quickly and acted immediately. Their quick response likely saved his life.”

A preliminary investigation determined the Jeep left the roadway, struck a utility pole and a tree, then crashed into a retaining wall near 206 Pine St. Several nearby properties were also damaged.

Police have since issued a summons to the 37-year-old driver on charges of operating under the influence, second offense; negligent operation of a motor vehicle; a marked lanes violation; and speeding.

Because the court has not yet issued a criminal complaint, police said the driver’s identity cannot be released at this time.

The crash remains under investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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